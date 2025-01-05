However, Cubana Chief Priest has claimed that the alleged brother is not his blood relation.

Reacting to the feud between the duo, Deji Adeyanju took to his page to opine that Burna Boy has people in his extended family who aren’t doing well and not helped.

He wrote: “The person that gave $30k for clout has more poor people in his extended family than those in Chief Priest’s family. And the guy is not even Chief Priest’s brother.

“But assuming he’s even his brother, do you know why he has refused to help him? Giving money to some folks is a waste”

Reactions trailing this post;

@omoopee said: “Helping others should never be reduced to clout-chasing. A $30k gift to change someone’s life is a sign of generosity and a heart for impact. Instead of tearing others down, focus on the bigger picture, uplifting people creates opportunities for growth, even if not all succeed.”

@mummy_z523 said: “We preach be your brother’s keeper, rise by lifting others; charity; kindness but when is family it becomes entitlement? I think is just SM cos in Africa we take care of our own. One blessed member is enough for an entire family. Abi ‘family first ‘is now Wife and kids only?”

@onyeoma_iyke wrote: “That story tire me oh.

In this difficult Nigeria, someone gave out 30k USD for clout chasing, whereas there are countless orphanage homes in Naija that need just 5% of that money to survive 2025.

Not judging anyway, it’s his money. But mehn, 30k usd for clout? ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️”

