Deji Adeyanju Hails N’Delta Activist, Tonlagha At 50

Human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, on Thursday, joined other eminent Nigerians to congratulate Niger Delta environmental activist and oil and gas executive, Mr Matthew Tonlagha, on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

Adeyanyu, who spoke in a press statement made available to New Telegraph, described Tonlagha’s golden jubilee as a milestone that reflects a life of purpose, impact, and uncommon commitment to excellence.

He praised Tonlagha as an outstanding Nigerian entrepreneur whose leadership has translated into tangible contributions to national economic development.

The statement read, “I write to congratulate you on the occasion of your 50th birthday, a golden milestone that reflects a life of purpose and impact.

“At fifty, you stand as an outstanding Nigerian businessman and oil and gas executive who has made an uncommon commitment to excellence. Through your leadership at Maton Engineering Nigeria Limited and Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, you have built enterprises that empower people and contribute meaningfully to the economic development of our beloved country.

“Your voice and actions as an environmental activist and advocate for sustainable development, particularly in the Niger Delta, and your investments in education, healthcare, and community development are a testament to your outstanding stewardship.

“As you celebrate fifty years of impactful living, I join your family, friends, and associates in celebrating you. It is my sincere prayer that the years ahead bring you continued good health, greater accomplishments, and even wider influence in business and nation-building.