Deji Adeyanju Gives Update On Speed Darlington’s Bail Release

Following the re-arrest of Nigerian singer, Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington, human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju has given a new update on his bail release.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the singer was rearrested by the police on Tuesday during his show in Owerri, the Imo State capital for allegedly cyberstalking his colleague, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy.

In a new update, Deji Adeyanju via his Facebook page on Wednesday, November 27, disclosed that all efforts to release the singer on bail from police custody remain unsuccessful, stressing that the police refused to grant the singer bail.

He wrote, “The Nigerian police brought our client Speed Darlington to Abuja from Owerri this evening and I just met him.

“They have refused to release him on bail over defamation of Burna Boy.

“Burna Boy, the Ojuelegba Fela sings about oppression but oppresses Akpi with the police”.

