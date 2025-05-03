Deji Adeyanju Announces Plan To Sue GTBank Over VDM’s Arrest

Share

The legal representative of the controversial social media activists, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, Deji Adeyanju, has vowed to sue Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB) following the activist’s arrest.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that VeryDarkMan was arrested in Abuja by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) while he was at the GTBank office over alleged unauthorised transactions from his mother’s account.

His arrest has, however, sparked widespread outrage among fans and followers who are worried about his whereabouts. Following this development, many have demanded his freedom.

In a recent development, Deji Adeyanju has accused GTBank of inhumane treatment and involvement in the arrest of VeryDarkman, vowing a lawsuit.

READ ALSO:

Adeyanju said that upon his return to Nigeria, he will transfer all his funds from GTBank and close the account, emphasising that actions have consequences.

He said, “Once I get back to Nigeria on Tuesday, I will transfer all my money from GTB to another bank and close the account, both in my Naira and Domiciliary accounts”.

“There must be consequences for bad behaviour. And we will still sue the bank for the role they played in the arrest & inhumane treatment of VDM and his friend, C-Park”.

See post below.

Share