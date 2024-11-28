Defunct Edo College Of Education Staff Beg Okpebholo On Salaries, Pensions

Share

Some members of staff of the defunct College of Education, Ekiadolor, Edo State have appealed to the governor of the Governor Monday Okpebholo to pay their salaries and the pension of those who have retired for the past five years when the Godwin Obaseki administration repealed the law establishing the College.

In a letter to Okpebhooo on behalf of the Defunct College of Education Ekiadolor Staff and Pensioners, Richard Amayo and Humble Eweka claimed that some closed associates of Obaseki boasted that they would not get the one-off payment approved for them because some of them allegedly worked for Okpebholo and the All Progressives Congress (APC during the governorship election.

They lamented that some of their colleagues had died and others were sick and unable to take care of themselves and their families because of the hardship their disengagement has subjected them to besides being unable to take care of their families for several Christmas celebrations in the last five years with the next one just by the corner.

Part of the letter read “Your Excellency Sir, we wish to draw your attention to our plight resulting from the repeal of the law establishing the then College of Education, Ekiadolor by your predecessor, Mr Godwin Obaseki without making provisions for the welfare of Staff and Pensioners of the institution.

“This happened five (5) years ago. Thereafter, we made several representations to the Government, stating clearly the pains and hardships we have been subjected to in view of this action using all known means available to us.

“Our efforts did not yield any result until shortly before the election when the government through a letter Ref: EDDB/CH/639/11 conveyed to us its resolve to make a one-off payment to us. We were subsequently called for screening which was concluded.

“Your Excellency Sir, we waited for payment and it never came despite all further efforts we made to ensure we were paid.

“Your Excellency Sir, we appeal to you through this SOS to use your good office to consider us for payment of our entitlements as many of our colleagues have died avoidable deaths, many others are critically ill with no resources to pay for medicals and others groaning under severe pains and hardships as a result of unavailability of resources to do the needful.

“Sir, this is an SOS to you to please, as you right all other areas of the wrongs done, that you urgently come to our rescue before many more die of hunger and starvation.”

