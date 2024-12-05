Defunct Banks: NDIC Initiates Process Of Assets, Debts Recovery

Share

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) yesterday advised customers of closed banks yet to receive payments to visit the bank with their evidence to claim their money.

Managing Director Bello Hassan gave the advice at the NDIC’s Special Day at the 45th Kano International Trade Fair held in Kano.

He said: “I encourage depositors of any closed bank, especially Heritage Bank, who are yet to receive their payments, to come forward with their BVN, proof of account ownership, verifiable means of identification, and alternative account details.

“Depositors can submit their claims through our various channels, including our website, email, and social media platforms, as we remain committed to ensuring the safety of depositors’ funds.”

According to him, the NDIC has been instrumental in promoting stability by ensuring that when banks fail, depositors are protected, and their funds were reimbursed promptly.

Hassan said recent lessons from the revocation of Heritage Bank’s operating license on June 3and ongoing reimbursement of its depositors reinforced this critical role.

He said the NDIC began the payment of the insured deposits of N5 million per depositor within a record time of four days of the bank’s closure.

This, he said, was achieved using Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) as a unique identifier to locate depositors’ alternate accounts in other banks without the need to fill forms or visit the NDIC offices.

The MD said: “Having largely reimbursed depositors their insured deposits, the Corporation is committed to ensuring that depositors with balances exceeding N5 million are also paid the balance of their deposits.

“These uninsured deposits represent a significant portion of the total deposits in Heritage Bank. “In this regard, the Corporation is already working assiduously to ensure that, depositors with amounts in excess of the maximum insured amount of N5 million are paid through liquidation dividends from the realisation of the defunct bank’s assets and recovery of debts.

