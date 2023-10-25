DEFINED: Well-Trained Youths Are Catalyst For Economically-Viable Society – Dosunmu

The Chairman of the Odu’a Investment Foundation, Ambassador Awolowo Dosumu has stressed the need for stakeholders to train Nigerian youths properly for the nation’s economy to be developed and made viable to meet societal needs.

Dosunmu said this during the launch of Digital Education for Innovation and Economic Development (DEFINED), an initiative of Odu’a Investment Company Limited, for both primary and secondary schools across the South West States held at the Ikeja Airport Hotel on Tuesday.

In her welcome address, she said, “Our young ones are our future. The youth are the drivers of development all over the world. A well-trained and properly kitted youth population will not only birth an economically viable society but will also engender the safety of all.

She added that as the Foundation grows, we pray that we are able to harness the talents and enthusiasm of all well-meaning members of the South-West towards accomplishing the best from this developmental initiative.

“As we can see from the name of the initiative we are launching today, it is about using education and innovation to drive economic development for the good of all. Our young ones cannot hunt the bird of tomorrow with yesterday’s stones.

“This is the age of digital learning and smart jobs. We need to ensure that our youths are equipped with the right education and the right skills which, we believe, will make them not only relevant but competitive in an increasingly technology-driven world.

“You must have what the market needs before you can sell. That is why we must give our young ones the skills and the opportunity to compete and excel on the global stage. That is the whole essence of today’s event”, she said.

In his remarks, the Group Chairman of Odu’a Investment Company Limited, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, said: “Odu’a Investment Company Limited (OICL), and its predecessor the Western Nigeria Development Corporation (WNDC) were established with the objective of promoting economic growth, and development, transforming the lives and livelihoods of the people in our various communities.”

The keynote Speaker, Professor Seun Kolade, who conceived the project idea maintained that Digital Education For Innovation and Economic Development is a timely project aimed at upskilling South West Nigerian youth, captivating them for the digital revolution.

He highlighted some primary objectives of the DEFINED initiative as developing a comprehensive curriculum that spans the first 12 years of education, from Primary 1 to Senior Secondary School 3, in line with the Nigerian education system and in partnership with the relevant state agencies.

In attendance were the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde was represented by the Secretary to the State Government Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, as well as, the State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Salihu Adelabu. Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun was represented by the State SSG, Chief Tokunbo Talabi; the Ekiti State Governor was represented by Mrs Habibat Asubiaro, while the Lagos Perm Sec. Cabinet Office, Mrs Tolani Oshodi, represented the Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu. The Ondo State Governor was represented by Dr. Olusegun Aina, among others.

Schools in attendance were International School, Lagos; Heritage School, Ogun state; Wesley College of Science, Ibadan; Olivet Baptist Heights, Oyo; and Ladigbolu Grammar School, Oyo, among others.