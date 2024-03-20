Defilement: Man Gets Life Sentence In Lagos

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, has sentenced a man, Ojo Oladeji to life imprisonment for defiling an 11-year-old minor (name withheld) three times in an uncompleted building.

The judge arrived at the decision while delivering judgment on the charge slammed against him by the Lagos State Government (LASG).

Declaring that the state government had proved beyond reasonable doubt the charge of defilement against Oladeji, Justice Oshodi held that the confessional statement of the convict, the medical report and the direct evidence from the survivor indicated that he committed the offence.

In his words: “The prosecutrix (survivor), in her evidence, said that the defendant was a bricklayer to her neighbour and that he had lured her to an uncompleted building three times, gave her beer and had sex with her.

“I believe the prosecutrix’s direct witness testimony, her going to the police and the hospital and the role her mother played, supported her evidence.

“Moreover, the defendant confessed to the crime, corroborating her evidence and that of the medical report.

“I am satisfied that the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant had sex with the prosecutrix, as she is a child who cannot give consent to sexual activities.”

Consequently, Justice Oshodi convicted Oladeji of the charge and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Justice Oshodi said, “Mr Ojo Oladeji, I have convicted you of defilement and I have listened to your plea for mercy, but the evidence indicates that you had sex with an 11-year-old girl, who was, to your knowledge, a child.

“You also gave her alcohol and she told her mother she wanted to marry you after her primary 6, but her mother had to persuade her and play along for her to identify you.

“The psychological harm you have caused this victim may last for decades and ruin her life and those close to her.

“Additionally, you confessed to your crime but during your trial, which lasted for over a year, you made a reversal by telling lies.”

Justice Oshodi explained that defilement was a grave offence punishable by mandatory life imprisonment, adding that, “The law was created to demonstrate that it is not acceptable.

“Therefore, the sentence I pass upon you is one of life imprisonment.”

While the trial lasted, the counsel for the state government, Mr Babajide Boye, called three witnesses while the defendant also called three witnesses.

In his contention before the judge, Boye insisted that the convict unlawfully had sex with the survivor sometime on July 20, 2021, at an uncompleted building on Agberuba Street, Meiran, Lagos.

The offence, according to the prosecution, contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.