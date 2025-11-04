Defilement: Lagos Asks S’Court To Affirm Olaleye’s Conviction

The Lagos State Government has asked the Supreme Court to affirm the conviction of Dr Olufemi Olaleye, who was convicted for defiling his wife’s 16-year-old niece by the State High Court, but was later set free by the Court of Appeal.

Dr Olaleye, the Medical Director of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation, was initially sentenced to life imprisonment by the Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in October 2023.

However, the Court of Appeal in Lagos, on November 29, 2024, over- turned Dr Olaleye’s conviction, citing inconsistencies in the evidence presented by the prosecution.

Dissatisfied with the appellate court’s verdict, the state government approached the Supreme Court to challenge the acquittal of defilement charges against Dr Olaleye.

But, Dr. Olaleye, through his lawyer, Chief J S Okutepa (SAN) filed an objection to the appeal. In his notice of preliminary objection dated September 29, Okutepa prayed the apex court to strike out the appeal for want of competence.