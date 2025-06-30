Deficit: Firms Import N245bn Worth Of Palm To Meet Demand

Nigeria firms have imported cheap palm oil valued at N245 billion ($153.36 million) from Thailand and Malaysia as shortage persists across the nation’s market.

Price of local palm oil in Nigeria as at the weekend was N2.5 million per tonnes in Lagos markets. Findings revealed that imported palm oil is cheaper by 40 per cent.

A litre in Nigeria is sold between N2,500 and N2,700 while Thailand palm oil is sold at N1, 500 per litre. In April, importers shipped $15.36 million worth of the produce to the country from Malaysia following deficit estimated at 2 million tonnes or $1.9 billion.

In the global market, price of the produce has moved up by 3.5 per cent from $915 per tonne between May and June 2025 to $947 or N1.51 million per tonne as manufacturers struggle to meet industry consumption.

Data obtained from Malaysia Palm oil Board revealed that in May $11 million worth of palm oil was shipped to the country; April $15.36 March, $32 million; February, $23 million and January, $20 million.

In 2024, approximately Malaysia’s crude palm oil exports to Nigeria was $600 million in 2024. In May, finding from the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position revealed that only 12,000 tonnes of the produce were shipped by Sea La Bamba to Lagos Port’s terminal, ENL Consortium Limited.

Meanwhile, the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Nigeria, Aiyub Omar has said that the thriving palm oil trade between Malaysia and Nigeria has enhanced relations between the two countries.

He noted that the surge in trade had not only signified a strong commitment to agricultural collaboration but had also increased interest from foreign investors looking to capitalise on Nigeria’s agricultural potential.

The high commissioner recalled that during a visit to Calabar in May 2025, he met with members of the Malaysian Diaspora, many of whom were engaged in the palm oil sector.

He said: “There are around 50 Malaysians currently residing and working in Nigeria, with a significant concentration in Lagos and a growing presence in Calabar.

“The Malaysian community in Nigeria is primarily made up of business professionals focused on agriculture, particularly in managing palm oil plantations that are relevant to the country’s trade dynamics.”

Also, Omar noted that the ongoing collaboration within the agricultural sector aimed to enhance productivity and efficiency for palm oil cultivation; thus, marking a step towards enhancing bilateral trade.

In addition to promoting palm oil exports, Omar pointed out that the Malaysian High Commission was working diligently to facilitate greater foreign investment in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

He noted: “With the increasing global demand for palm oil, there are vast opportunities for diversification and investment, which can be of benefit to Malaysia and Nigeria.”

Recall that the National President of National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria (NPPAN), Amb. Alphonsus Inyang, had called for the council’s support in the area of technological transfer, capacity building and provision of hybrid inputs to enhance production capacity of smallholder farmers being the highest producers of oil palm in the country.

He called for the formation of global alliance of smallholder farmers to enable them has a unified voice globally towards policy makers and implementers on issues affecting them.

Inyang said: “The alliance is purposely to share knowledge; information that bothers on the challenges they face in the industry’s growth and aspiration for prosperity.

The convergence is geared towards good lives and enhance livelihood of households and communities at large.

“We want CPOPC to act as a convergence or as an enabler to make this happen globally; this is one of the things we want you to midwife so that it can help us to move forward.’’

The president stressed that Nigeria becoming an observer to the council would be paramount to the association and the country in general.

Inyang added that the training and knowledge transfer had been the major aspiration to increase yield, saying that Nigeria membership of CPOPC could exposed the country to technologies that would to improve its position in Oil Expansion Ratio (OER) in palm oil and palm kernel.