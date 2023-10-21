Deficient Peseiro Must Fix Lapses in Eagles Now!

The recent international window was explosive in many ways. Interesting goals were scored just as amazing results were recorded. Turkey qualified for the Euro 2024 and the celebration was like a team that had just won the World Cup. Kylian Mbappe in the colours of France set a new goal scoring record for the country after the two rounds of games. Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, was on target four times in two games as his country also booked a place in Euro 2024.

The most crucial game of the international window was the England/Italy encounter. Italy drew the first blood but the English guys were good enough to come back and win the game 3-1 in a highly thrilling encounter. The African continent also recorded its own share of thrills and excitement but Super Eagles are the concern for me and many other Nigerians.

Two friendly ties against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique were enough to expose the deficiencies in the team many of us are hoping to win the Africa Cup of Nations next January. Nigeria drew 2-2 with Saudi Arabia in a match that could have been won easily just as the Super Eagles managed to pip Mozambique 3-2 in the second friendly. It was the first friendly win in 16 games played over four years. There were many talking points. It is interesting to note that the attack of the Eagles is the best on the African continent today at least on current form.

Victor Osimhen, Terem Moffi, Ademola Lookman, Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Boniface are in hot form. Taiwo Awoniyi who was not in Portugal, is also doing great. However, the job before manager Jose Persero is how to find the best combination to make the attack very effective at all times. Osimhen is the top man but there must be a way other forwards can complement him upfront from other positions.

I recall the Eagles lined up with three great strikers in late Rashidi Yekini, Samson Siasia and Dan Amokachi at the same time. This must be corrected to boost the scoring prowess of the team more. The midfield and the defence are however the most problematic areas. I am happy to see Wilfred Ndidi with the skipper’s armband and hope he is confirmed as substantive captain of the team but who are those working with him in the middle?

Peseiro seems to be putting these players just anywhere and this informs why many, including me, believe he should have been allowed to go after his tenure expired. This coach is too weak for the current set of players. There is need to get players who will be creating chances in the middle just as Ndidi needs support in the DM role depending on the pattern the coach chooses to adopt. The back line is currently a shambles. They are all average or below average players while the goalkeeping department is equally horrible.

Almost every attack against the Eagles could lead to goal as we saw in the last two friendly games. Too many changes have been made in the half back positions and the central defence such that the coordination and cohesion are not there. The keepers do not have trust in the defenders just as the defenders too do not trust all the keepers Peseiro has been using in recent times. It was a shock that out of the four goals Nigeria conceded in the two games, three were due to the poor form of Francis Uzoho.

Two other keepers, Maduka Okoye and Adebayo Adeleye, were not even tested in the two matches. Why Maduka was recalled remains a mystery. Uzoho and Maduka are not having playing time for now and should not be in the team. Truth be told, some defenders and goalkeepers in the domestic league could break into the Eagles. You don’t have to play abroad to play for the senior national team.

There was a time the two central defenders of the Eagles were in the domestic league while the case of Vincent Enyeama as the country’s number one is still fresh in our memory. He was a player of Enyimba FC. God bless coach Adegboye Onigbinde who gave Enyeama the chance at a big stage in the match against England at the Korea Japan 2002 World Cup.

That was the break. Peseiro should work with his goalkeeper trainer to get Nigeria a solid keeper for AFCON and the World Cup qualifiers while the entire defence line deserves attention. This team cannot win the Nations Cup if urgent steps are not taken to correct the sentimental issues in the invitation of players and technical deficiencies in fielding the right players in the right positions. Peseiro is deficient!