Defiance Unchecked: Vendors defy ban on White Maggi, sell product in open markets

There is a booming market for unauthorised and prohibited food items meant for industrial use in some markets in Northern Nigeria. Despite repeated promises by regulatory agencies, NAFDAC and FCCPC to act, the sale of such items like unbranded monosodium glutamate (MSG), popularly known as White Maggi, is thriving in Kano and Katsina markets. YEKEEN AKINWALE, who went undercover to expose the growing market of the item, reports.

Two years ago, this reporter went underground to expose the growing market of white maggi. Just recently, he revisited the Singer Market and Funtua Central Market in Kano and Katsina. The regulatory agencies seem not to be in a hurry to enforce the ban on these industrial foods which the vendors sell in the open market in the two states.

“If you came here yesterday, you would have seen over five trucks loaded with products to be offloaded in the market.”

That’s how Muhammad Mai Maggi, a major dealer of Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) at Singer Market in Kano, described the surge in the open sale of white maggi, believed to be for industrial use. The deliberate defiance of marketers who supply unbranded MSG products in Kano and distributed in all major cities in the North, is troubling.

But are the regulatory agencies not aware or they are simply not perturb about the damage such products do in the human body? “If the dealers are daring and fearless about their trade, how would you describe the lukewarm attitude or absence of the regulators on the scene,” a man who identified himself only as Musa, asked.

When the National Agency for Food Drugs, Administration and Control (NAFDAC) seized 5347 bags of MSG, and other unregistered food products, after sealing a warehouse in Sokoto, little did many residents realise that the agency was only scratching the surface of what has become entrenched in many markets across the North West region.

After exposing the open sale of unauthorised food products at Kano’s Singer Market in 2023, both the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and NAFDAC vowed to take action. The FCCPC is charged with the responsibility of promoting fair business practices and safeguarding the interests of consumers.

At the time, Boladale Adeyinka, the FCCPC Director of Surveillance and Investigation, said the commission would send its team out to get samples.

“It has come to the attention of the FCCPC and we are sending our surveillance team to confirm and secure samples,” she had said, adding, “Where there is a need for emergency intervention, we will provide urgent and interim interventions. We will also provide updates.

Adeyinka said her office is responsible for market surveillance and investigation, which are “vital tools for protecting consumers when violations occur.”

Also, NAFDAC said it had directed an investigation into the open sale of the profuct. The Director of Drug Registration and Regulatory Affairs at NAFDAC, Uche Sonny-Afoekelu, said the directorate of post-marketing surveillance has been instructed to investigate the development.

She said: “It’s high time we gave proponents of misleading claims the treatment that they deserve. False and misleading claims make a mess of all the efforts put into the registration of a product.”

However, two years on, the sale and distribution of the product has been widespread beyond Singer Market to the far North, serving as a depot to adjoining states in the region, according to findings by this reporter.

From Kano to Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto, sales of prohibited industrial foods, including white maggi, are unhindered. Traders said they have not seen any government officials or personnel stopping them from doing their business as far as the products are concerned. This is the first evidence that regulatory agencies are yet to visit the markets, at least in the last two years.

White maggi is a widely circulated food seasoning in Singer Market, Kano. Marketers do not perceive it as a prohibited item for open sale, and it remains readily available to consumers. More than 50 shops are in the market selling MSG, besides the numerous small traders who sell the product by the roadside.

A 25kg bag of white maggi is sold for N60,000, while a mudu (a local measuring unit) is sold for N6,000. According to Mai Maggi, a trader, major MSG dealers in Northern Nigeria operate in Singer Market. He revealed that they import the white maggi directly from China through Lagos, making significant profits due to high demand.

Muhammad said: “As you can see, I am selling it, and we have never encountered any problems with any government agency. You can find it everywhere in this market. We have customers from Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, and many other Northern states.

“We sell a 25kg bag for N60,000, and smaller traders sell it in smaller quantities, with prices ranging from N7,000 down to N1,000. Had you come to the market yesterday, you would have seen more than five trailers full of MSG, and people were buying it.”

He said the majority of the buyers include food vendors, fast food operators and members of the public for domestic consumption.

Secret sale of crumbled maggi cubes

Despite the flagrant display of white maggi across the market, the sale of crumbled seasoning cubes, known in Hausa as “Garin Maggi,” is not permitted for safety concerns. Crumbled maggi are considered waste from the manufacturers of cube food seasonings. Traders hide it and only bring the products out upon customer request, suggesting an awareness of its questionable legality.

“There is no specific law in Kano that bans the open sale of crumbled maggi,” a trader who declined to be named, said.

However, the Kano State government has taken strong measures against traders involved in food adulteration, particularly at the Dawanau International Grains Market. The government issued warnings and threatened legal action against those engaged in such practices. This reporter approached a trader selling crumbled maggi and asked to buy one mudu. He sold it for N7,500 and explained why it was hidden.

“You know, in some places this maggi is considered damaged by the company that produces it. Selling damaged goods is illegal, so we have to hide it. People prefer it because it is very cheap. Food vendors, in particular, are the majority of our customers. But white maggi is sold openly because it is not prohibited, and nobody will arrest you for selling it.”

Selling white maggi in mudu

Many residents patronising the products are not bothered about whether they are for industrial use. What is important to the “addicted buyers” is the gratification they derive and affordability. Economic conditions and rising inflation in Nigeria mean citizens are cutting costs by purchasing inferior goods and unbranded products like white maggi.

The affordability and availability of the unbranded MSG makes it an attractive choice for those struggling with the cost of living. For many traders, both branded and unbranded white maggi are displayed together. But many of them cash in on the strength of the branded products to push those without names.

Kamal Idris, a father of eight, noted that he started buying unbranded MSG to cut cost as the financial crisis in the country bites harder.

“Foods made with branded MSG are what I have been using in my house, but I now unfortunately buy these re-wrapped MSG due to the nation’s current economic situation and inflation which have gone beyond control. It is much cheaper than regular seasoning cubes, and I can buy it in bulk, making it more economical,” Idris told this reporter at the Singer Market.

Idris said the re-wrapped white maggi in smaller quantities are affordable to buy and are sold side-by-side the branded ones. A food vendor in Kano, Hauwa Ismaila, frequently buys white maggi because it is affordable.

“The reason I use white maggi in my cooking is that it is very cheap and my customers always enjoy what I prepare. In fact, today, as you can see, I am here at Singer Market to buy more maggi and other foodstuffs for my business,” Ismaila said.

Like Kamal, Hadiza Nakowa, a housewife, does not make a meal at home without adding some portions of MSG, regardless of the brand.

“Honestly, it is very difficult for me to cook a meal in my house without adding white maggi,” Nakowa said. “It has become a necessary ingredient in my kitchen because it makes the food more delicious. My family and I have been using it for years.”

She believes that the government or its agencies ought to have stopped the sale of such unbranded MSG in the open market if truly they were meant for industrial use.

However, jealth experts warn that unregulated consumption of industrial MSG can be harmful to human health. Goke Akinrogunde, a medical practitioner said excess consumption of the unbranded product can trigger high blood pressure.

“Yes, you can say they are cheaper, but what about quality and food safety concerns? In the long run it can be harmful to human health because it has not been certified and has more sodium in it and can lead to high blood pressure,” Akinrogunde said.

Like SINGER, like FUNTUA Central Market

There are no signs that the open display of crumbled maggi cubes or unbranded MSG is not allowed once you enter the Funtua Central Market. Funtua is the second largest city in Katsina and has an estimated 570,110 population, according to a 2016 estimate. Consumers were buying their seasonings in small quantities, because at the market, a measure, locally known as mudu costs N8,000.

Upon enquiry from traders, it was confirmed that they source their supply from Singer Market in Kano. Abdul Rashid Abdulrauf, a trader who stocked the products in his store, explained why people buy white maggi and crumbled maggi.

Abdulrauf said: “I sell both white maggi and crumbled maggi. We buy them from dealers who purchase in large quantities and then resell them in smaller portions to people who cannot afford packaged seasoning cubes. People have different financial capabilities. Some can buy in bulk, while others cannot, so we sell in smaller quantities at affordable prices.

“This white maggi is raw. We buy it in 25kg sacks and then resell it in smaller portions, from mudus down, at an affordable price. Honestly, people buy it because it is cheap. The packaged ones from recognised companies are more expensive, so people prefer this one.”

Another trader, Yusuf Sani Mai Sikile, who owns a shop in Alhaji Idris Modun Market at Funtua, explained why he sells white maggi.

“I sell white maggi because people demand it. In the market, you sell what customers want. Here in Funtua, people demand it, so I sell it. Some don’t buy it, but the majority do,” he said.

What played out in Funtua is that many knew the sale of industrial products in the open market was not allowed. Many of them believed the sale of the product was prohibited for health reasons. Mai Sikile admitted knowing that selling white maggi in an open market is prohibited due to health concerns.

“Everything consumed in excess is harmful. We don’t see this as a problem; it’s the customer’s decision. We buy this maggi from Kano. The company that produces it is in China. Marketers in Kano import it through Lagos, and we in Funtua buy from them.

“Here in Funtua, we sell one mudu for N6,500 to N7,000, while a 25kg bag sells for N62,000 to N63,000. There are about 20 shops in this market selling white maggi,” he added.

Industrial uses of MSG

While it is known as a popular food seasoning among locals, unbranded MSG or white maggi, a sodium salt of glutamic acid, has a number of industrial uses. According to a report by FoodChem, Monosodium Glutamate is used in a wide variety of industries, including food production, beverage, pharmaceutical, agriculture/animal feed, and various other industries.

‘Manufacturers, suppliers diverting products to open markets’

The sale of unbranded MSG seasoning in the open market is growing, though their use is restricted to industrial purposes. They are being purchased for domestic cooking by unsuspecting buyers. And with no government official in sight, it paves the way for the spread of the business.

In December 2024, the DG, NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye, linked the presence of industrial foods in the open market to the activities of manufacturers who import more than they require.

Speaking at the end-of-the-year NAFDAC stakeholders’ forum in Lagos, Adeyeye said the products enter the country “because companies have applied to use them in the manufacture of their NAFDAC registered products,”

Though she said the practice is “unacceptable”, the agency has not made a scapegoat for suppliers and manufacturers involved in this unwholesome practice.

She said NAFDAC through an interaction with some manufacturers understands that sometimes “companies request far more than they require, because they feel that the quantities are going to be cut by the agency”.

The NAFDAC DG further said that the agency would look at the process of issuing permits for bulk raw materials critically.

She said: “We don’t want to just see your stock cards; we want to know what you imported in the previous year. We want to know what you used because there are some calculations that we need to make.”

FCCPC makes fresh promise to track identified markets

The FCCPC has issued a fresh commitment to address the open sales of industrial products. In a response to enquiries sent by this reporter, the commission said the “identified markets have been noted.

An appropriate intelligence and enforcement mechanism of the commission will be activated in order to swiftly address these anomalies.

“Be sure that the commission is committed to ensuring public safety, interest and welfare of the consumers are adequately protected,” the FCCPC said in a response to the reporter’s message.

