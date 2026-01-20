Cristiano Ronaldo has won a legal case against his former club Juventus after a labour court in Turin ruled that the Serie A side are not entitled to reclaim the €9.8 million previously paid to the Portuguese star.

The ruling brings a temporary conclusion to a long-running dispute stemming from salary arrangements made during the COVID-19 pandemic, which later escalated into arbitration and court proceedings.

Background To The COVID-19 Salary Dispute

The dispute dated back to Cristiano Ronaldo’s final spell at Juventus, when the club introduced salary deferrals amid the financial strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following his departure from Turin to rejoin Manchester United in 2021, Ronaldo was still owed €19.6 million in deferred wages.

In 2023, the Portuguese forward took legal action against Juventus, pushing the matter to arbitration.

An arbitration panel ruled in April 2024 that Juventus should pay half of the amount claimed—€9.8 million—after concluding that a private agreement between the two parties was invalid due to the absence of Ronaldo’s signature.

That same private agreement also formed part of a wider investigation by Italian authorities into Juventus’ financial conduct during the pandemic.

Labour Court Dismisses Juventus Appeal

Juventus later appealed the arbitration decision in a bid to reclaim the €9.8 million already paid to Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, Turin labour judge Gian Luca Robaldo dismissed the appeal, upholding the ruling that the Portuguese forward is entitled to keep the funds.

In addition to rejecting the appeal, the court ordered Juventus to cover the legal costs associated with the case, further increasing the club’s financial setback.

Financial Impact And Club Response

Juventus have insisted that the ruling will have no impact on their current financial statements, explaining that the €9.8 million payment had already been factored into the club’s 2023–24 accounts.

In a short statement, the Serie A side added that it is reviewing the court’s decision to determine whether there are any grounds for further legal action.

Court Ruling Favours Ronaldo

The ruling marks a decisive legal win for Cristiano Ronaldo in one of the most prominent wage disputes involving a modern football icon.

It also underscores the lasting legal and financial fallout of pandemic-era agreements across European football.

While it remains unclear whether Juventus will seek further appeals, the decision, for now, brings this chapter to a close in Ronaldo’s favour.