Deferred Tax Liabilities Remained Unchanged At N9.56 Million

Shareholders’ equity remained negative, underscoring the company’s weak capital position. Total equity stood at a deficit of N219.69 million as at June 30, 2024, compared with a negative N216.68 million as at December 31, 2023.

While share capital and share premium were unchanged at N61.5 million and N18.21 million respectively, accumulated losses deepened, with retained earnings at a negative N480.54 million.

In its statement of profit or loss, Premier Paints reported revenue of N63.12 million for the six months ended June 2024, down from N69.65 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2023.

Cost of sales stood at N49.57 million, resulting in a gross profit of N13.55 million, compared with N16.43 million in the prior year.

Operating expenses remained significant, with selling and distribution expenses amounting to N4.34 million and administrative expenses rising to N9.44 million. As a result, the company recorded an operating loss of N0.23 million for the period, compared with an operating profit of N0.52 million in the first half of 2023.

After taxation, Premier Paints posted a loss of N0.49 million for the six-month period, reversing the N0.23 million profit recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year. Earnings per share remained at zero kobo.