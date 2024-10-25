Defense Minister Charges Air Force To Dominate Airspace, Eradicate Insecurity

Share

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has urged the Nigerian Air Force to intensify efforts to dominate the airspace and contribute to ending insecurity in Nigeria, particularly in the North-West region.

The Minister’s Spokesperson, Mr Mati Alia in a statement on Friday said the Minister made the disclosure during his visit to the Headquarters 213 Forward Operating Base in Katsina State, the Minister stated, “We are deploying additional platforms, including attack helicopters and drones, to enhance your capabilities and eliminate bandits and terrorists.”

The Minister reassured the troops of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to ending insecurity, saying, “Mr President is pleased with your progress and will provide the necessary equipment and support your welfare.”

On the timeline of ending insecurity, the Minister said: “End it now, please. End insecurity now.”

Earlier, the Minister also addressed senior officers, officers and men at FOB Zurmi and Gurbi Baure where he commended them for the renewed vigour to eradicate insecurity in the region. “I have seen you, you are all charged. And the progress we are recording so far indicates that you have the capacity and the will to end it.

“So we come to thank you for the efforts so far.” He said that with your commitments in the last few months, there has been progress every day and I believe insecurity will end as quickly as possible.

He also commended the two States; Zamfara and Katsina for supporting the federal government in the fight against insecurity in the region. “Well, I believe all the states are cooperating.

“Early this week, we had a meeting with the two governors of Katsina and Zamfara, as well as the National Security Adviser, all in an effort to strategize on how to end the insecurity in these states and the Northwest. And I believe that with the new command, we are reassured that insecurity will soon end particularly with the support from the public ” he stated.

