The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco has thrown up one of the most intriguing pools of the tournament: Group F, widely called the “Group of Death.”

Packed with champions, continental heavyweights, unpredictable challengers, and ambitious underdogs, this group will test every team’s skill, stamina, and mental strength.

Matches in Marrakech and Agadir promise intensity, flair, and unforgettable moments. Cote d’Ivoire enter the competition as defending champions.

The Elephants carry the weight of expectation, with a squad that balances experienced leaders and emerging talents. Led by captain Franck Kessie and coach Emerse Fae, the Ivorians will start their campaign against Mozambique on December 24 in Marrakesh.

With three AFCON titles to their name, they are expected to be the team to beat, though every opponent will be determined to spoil their march to the knockout rounds.

Cameroon, the Indomitable Lions, are another powerhouse in the group. With five titles already, they are synonymous with African football glory.

Their physical style, resilience, and tournament experience make them formidable opponents. Captain Bryan Mbeumo and coach David Pagou will lead a side that thrives under pressure, beginning with a match against Gabon on December 24 in Agadir.

Cameroon’s reputation and history ensure they cannot be underestimated in this group. Gabon, the Panthers, arrive as the group’s wild card. Known for their compact defence and dangerous counter-attacks, Gabon can surprise even the strongest teams.

Led by captain Bruno Ecuele and coach Thierry Mouyouma, they rely on flair players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to create moments of brilliance.

In a group filled with giants, Gabon’s unpredictability could be their biggest asset. Mozambique, the Mambas, complete Group F as the ambitious underdogs.

Though they have never gone beyond the group stage in their six previous appearances, they come with energy and determination to challenge the established order.

Coach Chiquinho Conde and captain Mexer will lead a team that is fearless and ready to make life difficult for the favourites, starting with their match against Cote d’Ivoire on December 24 in Marrakesh.

In Group F, Ivory Coast and Cameroon are clear favourites, but Gabon’s unpredictability and Mozambique’s hunger ensure every match is far from straightforward.

Points will be hard-earned, and surprises are expected. This group is more than just a set of fixtures; it is a clash of history, ambition, and raw emotion. Fans can expect high drama, unforgettable goals, and moments that will define AFCON 2025.