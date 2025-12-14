Defend Yourselves Before EFCC If Clean, Presidency Urges Opposition Politicians

The Presidency has urged opposition politicians currently under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to defend themselves before the anti-corruption agency if they have nothing to hide.

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Sunday, alleged that some politicians who claim to be planning to “rescue Nigeria” are, in reality, resisting accountability and probity under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He said:

*”Investigations by the EFCC have begun exposing those who need to provide explanations regarding their stewardship in office and management of public funds. These politicians now accuse President Tinubu of weaponising the EFCC for political purposes.

“While the Presidency does not speak for the EFCC and believes the agency can speak for itself, we reiterate that the EFCC is an independent institution, empowered to carry out its statutory responsibilities without interference or favour. Its mandate is to investigate and prosecute financial crimes, regardless of personalities, political affiliations, or positions.

“We find it curious that those claiming to want to rescue Nigeria are the same ones waging a war against accountability. Those with cases to answer before EFCC should be brave enough to defend themselves if they are clean.

“President Tinubu does not direct any anti-corruption agency on whom to investigate, arrest, or prosecute. Prosecution is conducted by the courts, and those found not guilty will receive a clean bill of health. Allegations of ‘weaponisation’ are distractions from politicians struggling for campaign issues against APC’s achievements in less than three years.”*

Onanuga added that no one is above the law and political affiliation should not shield anyone from EFCC scrutiny. He further noted that some signatories to recent statements had previously been investigated or prosecuted, including in international financial probes, raising questions about their current complaints.

“We advise politicians not to undermine the integrity of national institutions or use politics to escape accountability. Fighting corruption is a collective responsibility and should not be trivialised by baseless or politicised narratives,” he said.

Onanuga also stressed that politicians who joined the ruling APC were not pressured to do so, saying:

“None of the people who joined APC did so under pressure; they acted of their own volition, motivated by the gains of President Tinubu’s reform programme. Consider, when politicians moved en masse to the now-declining Peoples Democratic Party between 2000 and 2015, was Nigeria’s democracy imperilled?”

He concluded that opposition politicians, including some who remain in a declining party and a few failed aspirants, should focus on constructive engagement rather than undermining anti-corruption efforts.