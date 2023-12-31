Defend Yourself Against Your Killers, Bishop Adeoye Urges Plateau Indegenes

“Plateau state killings, just like Benue and Kaduna states didn’t just begin, they have been occurring over the years. So, why did these continue?

“If these dastardly acts cannot be nipped in the bud by security agencies and if the government has failed its duty to protect the victims, what then did you expect the people to do?

“The options left to them are either to relocate from their father’s land and take refuge in other places or rise to the challenge by defending their wives and children.

“We have the right to live and I have never read any portion of the Nigerian constitution where self-defence is an offence or read it anywhere in the Bible where self-defence is forbidden.

“The duty of government is to protect lives and property, but Bola Tinubu’s presidency has failed in all of these. Nigeria didn’t need an armchair president trolling markets, hosting friends and winning and dining when a calamity of such magnitude befell a nation.

“What’s the Nigerian police policing? What’s the territory the Nigerian Army says they are protecting? Who has been held to account for these heinous acts? This situation is sad and shameful.”

Bishop Adeoye said it was regrettable that after the normal and usual condolences by the nation’s leaders; a week after this sad event, everything appeared to have quieted down until maybe when another one will occur.

The cleric called on those who were employed to provide security for the nation to either brace up or quit if they thought the task was overwhelming.