Defence Spokesman Partners Sokoto Media To Combat Insecurity

The Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Ismail Gusau, on Friday, paid a courtesy and on-the-spot assessment visit to the Sokoto State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Alhaji Sambo Bello Danchadi, on Thursday.

According to Brigadier General Gusau, the visit was part of his familiarisation tour to states under Operation Fansan Yamma, which covers the North-West geopolitical zone.

During the visit, the Defence Spokesman emphasised the importance of media engagement in the fight against insecurity, stating that the military is reaching out to media organisations across the region to foster stronger collaboration in sensitising the public on security issues.

“We are conducting these operations on behalf of Nigerians, and we cannot succeed without the support of the media,” he said.

“The partnership of media outlets in Sokoto is crucial to ensure accurate information reaches the public and to counter misinformation.”

In response, Alhaji Sambo Bello Danchadi commended the military and other security agencies for their sacrifices and successes in the ongoing fight against banditry and related crimes, noting that the visit reflects the Federal Government’s commitment to enhancing security cooperation with states and stakeholders.

“The media has a vital role in promoting peace and stability,” he said. “The Sokoto State Government remains committed to supporting all security agencies in their operations. My ministry will give maximum cooperation to achieve our shared goal of a safer and more secure Sokoto.”

The Commissioner also highlighted the various forms of assistance provided by the Sokoto State Government to security agencies, reaffirming that Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s administration prioritises peace and security as a foundation for development.