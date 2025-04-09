Defence Ministry Didn’t Pay Money Into Ex-AGF’s Shares Account, Witness Tells Court

Share

A witness, Adebayo Olanrewaju, yesterday, told the Federal High Court in Abuja that the Federal Ministry of Defence did not directly pay money into the shares account belonging to the former acting Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Anamekwe Nwabuoku.

Olanrewaju stated this while being cross examined by Nwabuoku’s lawyer, Harrison Quakers, before Justice James Omotosho.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged Nwabuoku, who served as Director of Finance and Account, Ministry of Defence, with misappropriation of funds.

He is facing a ninecount amended charge of money laundering to the tune of N868 million. Olanrewaju, an Investment Banker and Stock Broker who works for Quantum Zenith Securities Ltd, was presented by the commission as 4th prosecution witness (PW-4) in the last adjourned date.

He had earlier told the court that he met Nwabuoku in 2016 after he had issues of shares with another company.

According to him, following the intervention of the EFCC, the ex-AGF was able to recover his shares and transferred the same to his company to manage.

