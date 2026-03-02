New Telegraph

March 2, 2026
CHANGE OF NAME
Defence Ministry Confirms Crash Of Several US Warplanes In Kuwait

On Monday, Kuwait United Defence Ministry has confirmed that Several of United States warplanes has crashed in Kuwait, but their crew survived, Kuwait’s defence ministry said, as Iran pressed on with a third day of strikes in the Gulf.

“Several US warplanes crashed this morning. Confirming that all crew members survived,” a defence ministry spokesman said in a statement, adding that the cause was under investigation.

“Authorities immediately initiated search and rescue operations, evacuating the crews and transporting them to a hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. He noted that their condition is stable,” the statement added.

Details later…

