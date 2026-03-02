On Monday, Kuwait United Defence Ministry has confirmed that Several of United States warplanes has crashed in Kuwait, but their crew survived, Kuwait’s defence ministry said, as Iran pressed on with a third day of strikes in the Gulf.

“Several US warplanes crashed this morning. Confirming that all crew members survived,” a defence ministry spokesman said in a statement, adding that the cause was under investigation.

“Authorities immediately initiated search and rescue operations, evacuating the crews and transporting them to a hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. He noted that their condition is stable,” the statement added.

Details later…