Defence Ministers, Service Chiefs Pay Condolence Visit, Sign Register

The Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru and the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, yesterday led service chiefs to pay a condolence visit to the family of the late Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lt.- Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the death of Lagbaja was announced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday.

Lagbaja, who was the 23rd CoAS, passed on at the age of 56 after a brief illness. The service chiefs include the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla; Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar and Chief of Defence Intelligence, Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye.

Also on the visit was the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Kana. The acting Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, received the visitors at the Flag Staff House, official residence of the CoAS at Nigerian Barracks, Abuja.

The ministers and the service chiefs took turns to write their condolence messages at the residence.

