Defence Ministers: Killers of 4 Officers, Soldiers Must Face Justice

The Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru and his deputy, Muhammed Matawalle have condemned the killing of the Commanding Officer (CO) of 181 Amphibious Battalion in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, Lt Col AH Ali, 2 majors, a captain, and 12 soldiers. The officers were “on a peace mission to Okuoma community” on Thursday, March 14, when they were ambushed and murdered by yet-to-be-identified persons.

In a statement signed, yesterday, by the spokesperson, Henshaw Ogubike, the former governors of Jigawa and Zamfara states vowed the readiness of the state to bring perpetrators of the dastardly act to deserved justice. While affirming government’s commitment to security of lives and property, the ministers insisted on bringing the full weight of the law to bear on the enemies of state.

“This tragic incident underscores the immense sacrifices made by our servicemen and women in the defence of our nation. “Their unwavering dedication and courage in the face of danger exemplify the highest ideals of patriotism and duty. “We affirm our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the security and well-being of all Nigerians and will not tolerate any threat to our nation’s sovereignty and stability.

“Additionally, we assure the Nigerian people that every effort will be made to bring the perpetrators to justice, and we remain resolute in our pursuit of peace and tranquility across the nation in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu,” they said. “The Defence Headquarters and Chief of Defence Staff have been granted full authority to bring to justice anybody found to have been responsible for this unconscionable crime against the Nigerian people, by the President.”