Defence Ministers: Killers Of 16 Officers, Soldiers Must Face Justice

The Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru, and his State colleague, Muhammed Matawalle, have strongly condemned the killing of the Commanding Officer (CO) of 181 Amphibious Battalion in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, Lt Col AH Ali, 2 Majors, a Captain, and 12 soldiers.

The officers were “on a peace mission to Okuoma community” on Thursday, March 14, when they were ambushed and murdered by yet-to-be-identified persons.

In a statement signed on Monday by the spokesperson, Henshaw Ogubike, the former Governors of Jigawa, and Zamfara states vowed the readiness of the State to bring perpetrators of the dastardly act to deserved justice.

While affirming the government’s commitment to the security of lives and property, the Ministers insisted on bringing the full weight of the law to bear on the enemies of the state.

“This tragic incident underscores the immense sacrifices made by our servicemen and women in the defence of our nation.

“Their unwavering dedication and courage in the face of danger exemplify the highest ideals of patriotism and duty.

“We affirm our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the security and well-being of all Nigerians and will not tolerate any threat to our nation’s sovereignty and stability.

“Additionally, we assure the Nigerian people that every effort will be made to bring the perpetrators to justice, and we remain resolute in our pursuit of peace and tranquillity across the nation in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”, they said.

The duo further noted thus: “Our unwavering support for the armed forces and their efforts to maintain peace and stability across the country is not negotiable. We will continue to work tirelessly towards achieving lasting peace and tranquillity in every region of our dear country.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, colleagues, and loved ones of the fallen soldiers, as well as with the entire nation mourning this irreparable loss.

“We stand united in grief with all well-meaning Nigerians and the men and women of our armed forces during this difficult time.

“The Defence Headquarters and Chief of Defence Staff have been granted full authority to bring to justice anybody found to have been responsible for this unconscionable crime against the Nigerian people, by the President”.