Defence Minister Urges Support For Nigerian Military

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has called for robust support for the Nigerian Military in its ongoing efforts to combat insecurity, saying peace is a cornerstone of national development.

The Minister’s Spokesperson, Mr Mati Ali in a statement over the weekend made this known at the opening ceremony of the 45th International Trade Fair organized by the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (KACCIMA) in Kano.

The Minister highlighted that an improving security situation in the country will pave the way for enhanced economic prosperity.

He reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to restoring peace and stability and urged Nigerians to continue supporting the government with prayers while maintaining confidence in the security forces, whose unwavering dedication is crucial to sustaining these achievements.

As a former National President and now Lifetime National Vice President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Minister Badaru’s participation underscores his strong ties to the business community and his commitment to promoting economic development in Nigeria.

His longstanding relationship with KACCIMA further emphasizes his dedication to advancing trade and industry within the region.

The trade fair attracted numerous dignitaries, including representatives from the Office of the Vice President of Nigeria and the Governor of Kano State, as well as prominent business leaders from both Nigeria and abroad.

This event serves as a vital platform for fostering economic cooperation and investment, with a particular focus on diversifying Nigeria’s economy through non-oil exports.

The Minister commended KACCIMA for its dedication to organizing this annual trade fair and reiterated that such initiatives are essential for strengthening Nigeria’s economy.

He emphasized the critical role of non-oil exports in achieving the nation’s diversification goals and called on all stakeholders to collaborate in harnessing Nigeria’s vast export potential.

Badaru’s presence at the trade fair highlights its significance as a key driver for economic growth, innovation, and international business connections, positioning Kano as a central hub for commerce and industry in Nigeria.

