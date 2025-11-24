Defence Minister Urges Integrated Intelligence To Counter Evolving Security Threats

The Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, has called on the nation’s security architecture to adopt a “Seamless Intelligence-Operations Integration Framework” to effectively counter contemporary security challenges.

The Minister made this charge as the special guest at the 2025 Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI) Annual Conference in Abuja.

The conference, themed “Multi-Source Intelligence and Innovation in a Changing National Security Ecosystem,” brought together Defence Attachés, intelligence experts, senior military officials, and international partners.

Badaru conveyed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s goodwill, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty through robust intelligence management.

He emphasized that innovative and robust intelligence management is crucial in addressing evolving threats such as terrorism, banditry, and cybercrime.

The Minister highlighted the Defence Intelligence Agency’s (DIA) advancements, including Joint Intelligence Fusion and enhanced cyber monitoring capabilities, as essential “force multipliers” for national security.

Minister Badaru stressed that Nigeria’s ultimate intelligence strength lies in its people and advocated for continuous training and capacity building.

He outlined strategic priorities, including real-time data exchange, enhanced regional collaboration, and stronger inter-agency synergy.

The Minister encouraged participants to “think boldly and propose innovative solutions that deliver real impact,” assuring them of the administration’s support in aligning efforts with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He declared, “Through vigilance and unity of purpose, we will strengthen Nigeria’s security foundations.”

The Minister commended the Chief of Defence Intelligence and his team for their dedication and wished participants fruitful deliberations.