Defence Minister Urges Army War College Graduands To Lead With Integrity, Courage

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, has urged Army War College Graduands to lead with integrity and courage.

Badaru made this known at his keynote address as Special Guest of Honour at the graduation ceremony of Army War College Nigeria (AWCN) Course 9/2025, on Friday, October 9, 2025, at the College, Abuja.

In his address, the Minister described the event as “a true celebration of intellectual rigour, national investment and military excellence.”

He commended the Chief of Army Staff, the Commandant, Faculty and Staff of the College for their dedication to professional military education, noting that the institution remains central to developing operational-level leaders within Nigeria’s defence system.

He further congratulated the graduands for completing the course marked by rigorous academic and operational training. He urged them to lead with integrity, courage and humility as they assume greater responsibilities in safeguarding Nigeria’s national security.

The Minister charged the officers to remain committed to lifelong learning, stressing that leadership in the modern militaries requires continuous adaptation to emerging threats and technologies.

The minister expressed profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his steadfast support of the Armed Forces under the Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises military modernisation, joint training and regional security cooperation.

He noted that the Renewed Hope Agenda places the graduates at the heart of efforts to build a safer and more prosperous Nigeria, where security provides the foundation for national development.

He also recognised the sacrifices of the graduands’ families, describing them as the unseen heroes whose patience and prayers sustain the Armed Forces.

Acknowledging the participation of allied students from other African countries, He stated that their presence enriched the course and strengthened regional solidarity.

Badaru concluded by charging the graduands to uphold professionalism, discipline and patriotism in their future assignments. “Always remember that you are the guardians of our nation’s security. Serve with pride, uphold our values and never lose sight of the sacred trust placed in you.”