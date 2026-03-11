On Wednesday, the Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa, said terrorists and bandits have dealt a huge blow as the Nigerian Armed Forces have intensified operations across various theatres.

Musa, while speaking after a brief strategy meeting with service chiefs in Abuja, reiterated that the military remains fully committed to restoring peace and security nationwide.

According to him, the meeting was called to review ongoing military strategies across different operational areas in the country.

The Minister acknowledged that the military had recorded casualties in recent engagements but stressed that the terrorists were suffering greater losses.

“We had a quick, short meeting with members of the services to review our strategy in all our theatres within the country.

“We’re all aware of the issues on the ground, but I want to assure Nigerians that members of the armed forces are working tirelessly to ensure that Nigeria is safe and secure.

“We are aware that we have suffered some casualties, but I can tell you the terrorists and bandits are taking more. We’re taking more commanders out, we’re taking more of their assets out, and we will continue to do that,” he added.

Musa urged Nigerians not to be discouraged by misinformation circulating on social media, noting that false narratives could undermine the morale of troops.

“We know because of the issue of social media, there are a lot of falsehoods being spread. The Armed Forces are on top of their game and we are putting in every effort to ensure the country is secured,” he said.

READ ALSO:

He called on citizens to support security agencies by providing credible information and reporting suspicious activities.

“This challenge is a Nigerian challenge; it is not only the armed forces’ challenge. Other security agencies are also working in synergy with us,” he noted.

The minister also congratulated the newly appointed Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, assuring him of the military’s readiness to strengthen collaboration with the police to tackle insecurity.

Musa further appealed to the media to exercise caution in reporting security-related issues, warning that the circulation of terrorists’ videos and propaganda materials could aid their objectives.

“Please do not allow your platforms to be used to spread terrorism. When you circulate their videos and messages, you allow them to shine and use them as propaganda against our troops,” he said.

He thanked Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Assembly and state governors for their continued support to the armed forces, expressing confidence that the country would ultimately overcome its security challenges.

“We want to assure Nigerians that they should remain confident and determined. When you see something going wrong, do not hesitate to report it. Action will be taken as quickly as possible,” he added.

The defence minister also warned individuals providing logistics or intelligence to terrorists that they would be treated as accomplices.

“A friend of a thief is always a thief. Those supporting these criminals with information or logistics will be dealt with the same way we deal with the terrorists,” he said.

In recent weeks, terrorists have launched coordinated assaults on several military bases, leading to the deaths of soldiers and commanding officers who paid the supreme price while confronting the attackers.

In one such incident in Katsina State, Paul Hassan and two other soldiers were reportedly killed during an attack by terrorists.

Earlier, on March 3, fighters linked to Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province invaded the resettled community of Ngoshe shortly after residents broke their fast during Ramadan.

The insurgents were said to have overwhelmed the military formation with superior firepower, including rocket-propelled grenades, anti-aircraft machine guns and drones.

The assault reportedly left at least 14 soldiers dead across the Ngoshe and Pulka military bases—nine in Ngoshe and five in Pulka, including a commanding officer.