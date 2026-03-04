…says US troops on training mission, AFN commanding operations

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd), met with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, and Service Chiefs on Wednesday in Abuja to review ongoing operations, as well as provide strategic guidance to the Armed Services.

The meeting signalled the introduction of the Monthly Operational Briefing, which was held at the Conference Room of the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

A statement signed by the special adviser on Media, Col. Timothy Antigha (Rtd), quoted the former CDS as charging the Military High Command to come up with implementable strategies geared towards securing total victory against terrorism and other threats to national security.

The statement reads: “In his opening remarks, the Honourable Minister highlighted the various threats to national security and urged the Chief of Defence and the Service Chiefs to intensify efforts and devise new and implementable strategies to ensure timely eradication of terrorism, insurgency and banditry in Nigeria.

“Speaking further, General Musa commended the professionalism, resilience, and gallantry of Nigerian troops and reaffirmed the commitment of his ministry to supporting troops’ welfare and improving the operational efficiency of the Armed Forces.

“The Honourable Minister used the opportunity to address lingering concerns about the presence of the US AFRICOM in Nigeria and reassured that the Americans are in Nigeria on a purely training, assistance and advisory role and assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will be in command of all operations conducted within the nation’s territory.

“The event provided the Honourable Minister the opportunity to review ongoing operations and provide strategic guidance to the Armed Services”.