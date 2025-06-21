Defence Minister Hosts Ex-LG Speakers’ Forum, Prays For Natl Security

Share

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, on Friday, June 20, 2025, received members of the Forum of Immediate Past Local Government Council Speakers from Jigawa State at his residence.

The delegation, led by the Chairman of the Forum, Ali Zarada Gagarawa, comprised former Speakers who served during Badaru’s second term as Governor of Jigawa State.

They paid the courtesy visit to congratulate the Minister on the peaceful conclusion of the recent Eid el-Kabeer celebrations.

During the visit, the Forum reaffirmed their enduring bond with the Minister and expressed their unwavering support for his service to the nation. They offered prayers for divine guidance, wisdom, and success in his ongoing efforts to strengthen national security.

Also present to receive the delegation were the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State, Alhaji Aminu Sani Gumel; Member representing Hadejia Constituency in the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Abubakar Sadiq Jallo; and former Chairman of Gumel Local Government, Ahmed Rufai.

The visit was marked by goodwill messages and expressions of solidarity, reflecting continued political unity and loyalty among former grassroots leaders in the state.

Share