Defence Minister Hails Tinubu For Linking Security To Devt

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, on Thursday delivered a lecture to participants of the National Defence Academy Course 33 titled “Strategic Defence Management in Nigeria: Ministry of Defence in Perspective”, emphasizing the Ministry’s role in addressing Nigeria’s complex security challenges through strategic reforms and collaboration.

Speaking during the lecture held on July 10, 2025, Badaru described the current security environment as increasingly multifaceted, with actors ranging from insurgents and state forces to civil society, media, and foreign interests. He noted that this complexity demands a coordinated, forward-looking defence strategy.

According to Mati Ali, the Minister’s media aide, Badaru stressed that strategic defence management is not only key to preserving peace and sovereignty, but also crucial for driving socioeconomic development.

He highlighted Nigeria’s ongoing battles with insurgency in the North-East, banditry in the North-West and North-Central, secessionist movements and oil theft in the South, and maritime insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea, all within a broader context of regional instability in the Sahel.

Commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, the Minister praised its recognition of the strong nexus between security and development. He cited current reforms in the defence sector including military modernization, local defence production, and capacity building as vital components of national progress.

Badaru explained that the Ministry of Defence (MOD) remains the apex institution for military oversight and policy coordination. He outlined its core functions: formulating and implementing the National Defence Policy, ensuring Armed Forces’ readiness, and integrating defence planning with national interests and global security dynamics.

He emphasized that modern defence management must be data-driven, strategic, and transparent, while also advocating for a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach that integrates military, economic, and diplomatic tools.

In his remarks, the Commandant of the National Defence College, Rear Admiral James Ohimai Okosun, thanked the Minister for delivering what he called a “timely and insightful” lecture. He also lauded the Ministry’s ongoing reforms under Badaru’s leadership, saying they are setting new standards in defence governance and institutional effectiveness.