Defence Minister Gives Update On Kidnapped Kaduna Students

Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, Minister of Defence on Friday gave a fresh update on the abducted pupils of LEA Primary School, Kuriga in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Minister who spoke in a statement made available to newsmen assured Nigerians that the abducted school children will regain their freedom soon.

Abubakar, however, said those responsible for the deaths of military men in Delta State would be found and dealt with harshly.

Speaking with soldiers of the 1st Division Nigerian Army in Kaduna State, the minister said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was aware of their sacrifices and appreciated their efforts.

“While commending your efforts, Mr President asks that you do more to end all forms of insecurity in Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

“We have the power, will, strength and determination and our morale is high to end insecurity, I know that you have been doing a lot to rescue the school children unhurt, keep the morale high, the president is behind you one hundred per cent and he thanks you for your sleepless nights to keep us safe,’’ he said.