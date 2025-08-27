Defence Minister Engages Brazilian Counterpart To Strengthen Ties

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has held a high-level bilateral meeting with his Brazilian counterpart, José Múcio Monteiro Filho, in Brasília on the sidelines of President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to Brazil.

Also present were General Renato Rodrigues de Aguiar Freire, Chief of the Joint Staff of the Brazilian Armed Forces.

The meeting focused on strengthening defence relations, advancing defence-industrial cooperation, and enhancing maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea, among other defence-related issues.

The minister underscored Nigeria’s commitment to fully imple – menting the Nigeria-Brazil Defence Agreement signed on June 24, according to a statement issued by Mati Ali, Special Assistant to the Minister on Media and Publicity.

He described the agreement as a strategic instrument for expanding collaboration, deepening technology transfer, and building industrial partnerships.