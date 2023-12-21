Defence Minister Demands Loyalty From Armed Forces as 113 Generals Retire

The Nigerian Army has held a regimental dinner in honour of 113 “newly-retired and retiring senior officers after a meritorious and dedicated service without blemish to the nation.” A General, Lieutenant- General, 67 Majors-General and 44 Brigadiers- General constitute the two categories of officers affected. Speaking at the dinner which held at the Armed Forces Officers’ Mess, Asokoro, Abuja, the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubarkar, commended the retired senior officers for their sacrifices and commitment to the nation’s stability, even as he assured them of prompt payment of their pensions.

While urging the retirees to take a break and reflect on the next phase of life, the former Governor of Jigawa State expressed the nation’s gratitude for their exemplary service and love for country. A statement, yesterday, by the Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, read in part: “He charged members of the Armed Forces to remain loyal and sustain the culture of supporting democracy in Nigeria and across the shores, adding that the disposition of the Armed Forces towards democracy had made it a shining example in West Africa and an influencer in the comity of nations.

“The minister noted that the occasion provided Nigerian Army the opportunity to reflect on its service and profound dedication as demonstrated by the retired and retiring senior officers, adding that experiences and skills garnered while in service and respect for diversity, which has been their working principles throughout their career will provide them a veritable platform as they exit the service. “He noted that the Federal Government will continue to do all within its reach to improve the wellbeing of serving and retired personnel.”

On his part, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, enjoined the retired senior officers to appreciate God and the Service for a successful sojourn in the ‘noble profession of arms’ and attaining the point of meritorious disengagement from active service. The Army chief congratulated and appreciated the wives and families of the retired officers for their patience and support while holding the home front.

“Gen Lagbaja expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly and Defence Minister Badaru Abubakar, for their untiring support to the Nigerian Army. “He reaffirmed the un- alloyed loyalty of the NA to the President and the nation in the discharge of its constitutional roles in defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria. “Highlights of the event included presentation of record of service certificates and souvenirs to the retired and retiring senior officers, and a loyal toast to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu,” the statement added.