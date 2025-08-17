Defence Minister Defeats PDP At PU As APC Wins Jigawa Reps By-Eection

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday defeated the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and others at the Polling Unit of the immediate past governor of Jigawa State and current Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar, during the bye-election for Garki/Babura federal constituency.

The minister voted at his Polling Unit 002 at Babura Kofar Arewa Primary School, where the APC polled 188 votes while the PDP polled 164 votes.

This was contrary to the earlier result, which reportedly showed that the APC lost Polling Unit 001 located in the same primary school, which was wrongly tagged as the result of Polling Unit 002, where the minister voted.

The Minister of Defence, as well as the Minister of State for Education, Mrs. Suwaiba Ahmad, who is also from Jigawa State, voted in the election.

Speaking, the Minister of State for Education, Mrs Ahmad, expressed her confidence in the peaceful conduct, adding that she was optimistic that the APC would emerge victorious at the end of the exercise.

The by-election was held under adequate security presence, which included the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and others.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the APC candidate, Mukhtar Rabiu, as the winner of the Garki/Babura federal constituency bye-election.

According to the Returning Officer of the election, Prof. Isma’il Ibrahim, who announced the results after collation, the APC candidate got 38,449 votes, the PDP Candidate, Isah Auwalu Manzo, polled 13,519, while the NNPP Candidate, Sabo Salisu, had 2931 votes.

It would be recalled that the seat became vacant after the member representing Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State in the 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives, Hon. Isa Dogonyaro, passed away in May 2024 after a brief illness.