Defence Minister Condoles With Jigawa Gov Over Mother’s Death

Share

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Governor of Jigawa State, Mallam Umar Namadi, following the passing of his beloved mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi Umar.

The governor’s mother passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, in Jigawa State.

In a statement, the Minister said, “I was deeply shocked to receive the heartbreaking news of the demise of Hajiya Maryam Namadi Umar, the beloved mother of the Governor of Jigawa State.”

The Minister extended his deepest sympathies to the Governor, his family, and the people of Jigawa State over this profound loss, describing it as a great tragedy.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Hajiya Maryam Namadi Umar, praying to Almighty Allah to grant her Jannatul Firdaus and to provide her family with strength and divine comfort during this difficult time.

Share

Please follow and like us: