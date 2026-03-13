Defence Minister Charges APC Convention Security C’ttee On Professionalism, Discipline

The Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, has charged members of the Security Sub-Committee for the forthcoming National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to demonstrate professionalism, discipline and mutual respect in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Musa, who chairs the APC National Convention Security Sub-Committee, gave the charge on Friday during the committee’s inaugural meeting.

He stressed that the conduct of members must reflect the seriousness of the assignment and the status of the ruling party.

“In carrying out our duties, professionalism, discipline and mutual respect must guide our engagement with one another and with the institutions we will be working with,” he said.

“The Convention must reflect the highest standards of organisation and security befitting a ruling party and a responsible national political institution.”

The Defence Minister urged members to approach the assignment with dedication and a strong sense of responsibility.

“I therefore urge every member of this committee to approach this assignment with the seriousness and dedication it deserves.

“We must be proactive, meticulous and collaborative in our planning and execution.

“The safety of participants and the integrity of the Convention depend on the quality of the work we undertake here,” he added.

Musa noted that the committee would inspect the convention venue after the inaugural meeting as part of its preparations.

He also emphasised the need for timely decisions to ensure that operational plans commence without delay.

“Time is of the essence. Our deliberations must be focused and our decisions timely so that all operational preparations can commence without delay.

“I am confident that with the wealth of experience represented in this committee, we will deliver a security framework that ensures a smooth and successful Convention,” he said.

Earlier, the committee chairman expressed appreciation to the APC leadership for entrusting members with the responsibility of ensuring security during the party’s national convention.

He described the National Convention as one of the most important events in the life of any political party, noting that it provides an opportunity to renew leadership structures, consolidate internal democracy and reinforce the party’s vision for national development.

“For a party of the stature and national reach of the APC, our National Convention will attract thousands of delegates, party leaders, government officials and observers from across the country and beyond,” Musa said.

He noted that such a large gathering presents complex security considerations that must be carefully anticipated and professionally managed.

“It is therefore imperative that the Convention’s security architecture be robust, coordinated and proactive,” he said.

According to him, the establishment of the committee underscores the party’s commitment to ensuring that the convention is conducted in a secure, orderly and peaceful environment.

“Our task is to develop and coordinate a comprehensive security framework that will guarantee the safety of delegates, party leaders, invited dignitaries, media representatives and all other participants throughout the duration of the Convention,” he added.

Musa further stated that the committee would undertake a thorough assessment of potential risks and vulnerabilities while designing an integrated security plan for the event.

“Our approach must be preventive rather than reactive, ensuring that potential threats are identified and mitigated well in advance,” he said.

He stressed the importance of effective coordination with security, intelligence and law enforcement agencies that will be involved in maintaining law and order during the convention.

“Each agency brings unique capabilities, experience and resources to the table.

“Our responsibility as a committee is to ensure that these capabilities are properly harmonised within a unified operational framework,” Musa added.