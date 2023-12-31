Defence Minister Assures Nigerians Of Improvement In Security Sector

The Federal Government through the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle has said Nigerians would soon see an improvement in security across the country, and successes will be recorded by the military.

Matawalle gave this assurance while speaking with newsmen on Sunday during a visit to Plateau State following the killings of no fewer than 150 residents in two Local Government Areas of the State on Christmas Eve.

Saturday reports that the Minister who is the former Governor of Zamfara State had led military service chiefs on a visit to Plateau for an assessment of the recent killings.

Speaking with community leaders, Matawalle said President Bola Tinubu had ordered the military to go after the bandits and marauders and deal with them decisively.

He said: “As you know, the issue of insecurity is not what we should continue seeing on the pages of newspapers and television screens. You all are going to see the improvement, and successes will be recorded.”

The minister was accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Musa; the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja; the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and the Chief of Air Staff, and Air Marshall Hassan Abubakar.