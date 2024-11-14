Defence HQ Deploys Troops For Ondo Gov’ship Election 

Share

The Defence Headquarters has announced the deployment of troops to bolster security ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

This measure, according to the Nigerian Army aims to ensure a peaceful and secure voting process for citizens.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Buba Edward, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining safety throughout the electoral process.

Maj-Gen. Edward mentioned that the troops will work in tandem with the police to prevent any potential disruptions.

“Troops are also deployed in strength to assist the police in ensuring a smooth off-cycle governorship election in Ondo State, scheduled for 16 November 2024.”

He assured the public that the military’s presence is meant to protect voters from harassment and intimidation, ensuring they can exercise their right to vote without fear.

In addition to securing the electoral environment, Maj-Gen. Edward revealed that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has been tasked with transporting sensitive electoral materials in support of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This logistical assistance shows the military’s role in facilitating a transparent and fair election process.

These efforts reflect the Defence Headquarters’ commitment to maintaining security and public order in Nigeria, particularly during significant democratic exercises such as elections.

The deployment in Ondo State aims to prevent any threats to peace and to safeguard the democratic process.

