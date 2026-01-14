Defections Won’t Influence 2027 Polls, Electorate Will – Abaribe

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has encouraged Nigerians not to be agitated by the ongoing defections from opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that the electorate would determine the outcome of the 2027 general elections.

Senator Abaribe, who represents Abia South Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), made this assertion at a recent exclusive interview with the New Telegraph editorial crew in Abuja.

He maintained that he was not perturbed by the massive defections of politicians from their political parties to others, especially the ruling All Progressives Congress, expressing optimism that the Nigerian electorate would determine winners of various elections and not platforms on which they are going to contest in 2027.

The lawmaker also dismissed the belief by many people that Nigeria was drifting to a one-party state with the alarming defections, noting that politicians took such decisions for obvious, genuine political reasons and shouldn’t be blamed for that.

Responding to questions on the political situation in the country, he added that the strength of democracy lies in the power of the electorate and not in political parties.

“Well, I’m not so much concerned about defections. It’s a fact of our political life today. I do not think that we will go to a one-party state. The reason is that I’m here, I’ve not defected.

“Also, I know a lot of people who are not going anywhere. There are many reasons for people to want to defect. If, for example, you are a member of the Labour Party, with all the incessant problems, not even knowing who is in charge and all that, would you want to bet your political future on it? Ditto to many other parties.

“So, there’s always a reason for people to move. Of course, those who want to secure their political future will probably want to go where they think they will be protected.

“But ultimately, in an election, your constituents decide whether you win or not. The only mitigating factor will be when people feel that you’re going to use extraordinary means to be able to win.

That one depends on the vigilance of your people and the vigilance of those who support you. Certain things just cannot be done if your people are with you and say, no, it won’t be done,” he stressed.

The politician said that the defectors must have considered their future in politics before taking such action, pointing out that “survival is the first law of nature” and added that Nigerians should expect more of it in 2026, “which is when all the decisions about the elections of 2027 will happen.”

He, however, warned that “those who are harvesting people into their parties are also taking on both the assets and liabilities, and in the fullness of time, those liabilities will now manifest.”

Reacting to the general perception that the opposition members are silent and have either been cowed or compromised in the Senate, he said that everyone still speaks up whenever the need arises, adding, however, that the style of the current Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, representing Benue South Senatorial District, is different from his own and other past holders of the office.

“There are a lot of us who speak there. I speak, I’m from APGA. Victor Umeh speaks; he’s from the Labour Party. Seriake Dickson speaks; he’s from PDP. Abdul Ningi is from PDP.

He speaks. And so many other people, we all speak. The ladies also speak. Ireti Kingibe is of the Labour Party. She speaks. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is of the PDP.

“So, I think what really the issue is, maybe their voices are being drowned by the overwhelming number of those in the ruling party who are not as opposed to the government policies as people expect.

“I’m a member of the National Assembly, and if I don’t also agree with some of the policies of the government, I speak about it. So, it means the National Assembly is not cowed.

“Of course, you see me on the floor saying things I’m not comfortable with. I don’t think that anybody stops you from saying your mind on the floor of the Senate,” Abaribe said.