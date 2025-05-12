Defections: Wike Attends As PDP Govs, Leaders Meet In Abuja

Share

Leaders of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday met in Abuja in what many people believed will determine the future of the party.

PDP had lost many of its members, including a serving governor, Sheriff Oborewori of Delta State, and its former vice presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa, as well as members of the National and state Assembly, to the All Progressives (Congress).

The meeting, which was attended by serving and former PDP governors, members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and Board of Trustees (BoT), focused majorly on how to reposition the party and stem the tide of defections. Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, was also in attendance.

Though no agenda of the meeting was released, it was believed that party leaders deliberated on issues affecting it, including the national secretaryship, which has become the major problem facing the PDP; the forthcoming elective national convention and the May 27 National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Our sister publication had reported on Saturday that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), reportedly refused to honour letters issued by the party because PDP had not informed it of change of its National Secretary.

Before the meeting went into closed door session, party leaders in attendance were Governors Ademola Adeleke (Osun); Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau); Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa); Peter Mbah (Enugu) and Dauda Lawal (Zamfara).

PDP Acting Nation al Chairman Umar Damagum; Secretary of the Board of Trustees, Ahmed Makarfi; former Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson; former Osun State Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, were also in attendance.

