Defections: We’re Not Disturbed, We’ve Gone Through This Path Before –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it is not disturbed by the plan by some of his governors to defect to another political party, adding that this is not the first time it will witnessing some of its leaders defecting to other political parties.

PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba said though as a party it is concerned but was not deterred, because PDP is not revolve around individuals Ologunagba recalled that there was a time a vice president elected on the platform of PDP left and joined another political party.

He said: “We have president from this country, under this platform, that show interest of leaving the party “But the party remains. So that is the message to Nigeria. And that is why every day Nigerians are excited about what we are doing. “So while we understand that our leaders are important, we realise that the people are actually the strength of the political party, particularly our party, the PDP.”

The PDP spokesperson said the party is focused on its November 15 National Convention, and it is rebuilding towards 2027 general elections. He added: “If you want to go biblical, it says, the Egyptians you see today, you see them no more.

“The APC that is orchestrating all of this, through intimidation, through coercion, through blackmail, by 2027, Nigeria shall see them no more.” Ologunagba said the party is happy with the feedback it is getting from Nigerians, “because Nigerians know that the PDP is actually their hope.”

According to him, PDP “strong, solid (and) based on the people. He added: “That’s why we have reasons to believe that we are the only truly democratic party in this country, that is based on ideas, that is based on convictions, and is based on policies.”