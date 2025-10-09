Defections: We’re Not Disturbed – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it is not disturbed by reports that some of its governors plan to defect to other political parties, noting that such occurrences are not new to the party.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stated that while the party is concerned about defections, it is not deterred because PDP is not centered on individuals.

Ologunagba recalled that there was a time when a vice president elected on the PDP platform left to join another party, yet the PDP endured.

“We have had presidents and leaders under this platform who considered leaving the party. But the party remains. That is the message to Nigerians,” he said.

He emphasised that the people, not individuals, are the true strength of the PDP, and the party remains focused on its November 15 National Convention while rebuilding towards the 2027 general elections.

“If you want to go biblical, it says, ‘the Egyptians you see today, you see them no more.’ The APC, which is orchestrating defections through intimidation, coercion, and blackmail, will fade by 2027,” he added.

Ologunagba expressed optimism over the party’s standing, saying, “The feedback we are getting from Nigerians is encouraging because they know PDP represents hope. Our party is strong, solid, and based on the people. That is why we believe we are the only truly democratic party in this country, grounded in ideas, convictions, and policies.”

He concluded that PDP is built on ideals, and those ideals are firmly rooted in the people.