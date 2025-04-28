Defections To APC Driven By Tinubu’s Performance – Otu

Share

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has attributed the recent wave of defections to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s performance, rather than partisan calculations.

He made the remark while formally receiving Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori into the APC, alongside Vice President Kashim Shettima and APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje.

In a statement released by Chief Press Secretary Nsa Gill, Governor Otu described Governor Oborevwori’s decision to join the APC as “a thoughtful and courageous response to the aspirations for a better Delta State, a more prosperous Niger Delta, and a stronger Nigeria.”

Cross River, long the lone APC-governed State in the South-South, now shares that status with Delta and Edo states, signaling a significant realignment in the region’s political landscape, Otu noted.

“President Tinubu’s transformational leadership has inspired trust, infrastructural rebirth, and economic rejuvenation across the nation,” Governor Otu said. “It is this performance-driven momentum—not mere politics—that is drawing leaders and citizens to the APC.”

Highlighting the significance of Governor Oborevwori’s defection—joined by former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and key Peoples Democratic Party structures in Delta—Otu called it “a historic moment” that will foster regional collaboration, economic development, and political stability.

As Vice Chairman of the South-South Governors’ Forum, Governor Otu urged new APC members to leverage their experience and grassroots networks to advance the party’s “Renewed Hope Agenda.”

He expressed confidence that Oborevwori’s leadership would strengthen efforts to deliver tangible benefits to the region’s populace.

“Your decision to board the progressive train reaffirms your commitment to inclusive governance and national unity,” Otu said.

“Welcome aboard, Your Excellency. Together, we will chart a new course of greatness for our region and nation.”

Share