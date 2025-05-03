Share

The Labour Party (LP) caucus leader in the House of Representatives, Hon. Afam Ogene, has said the recent wave of defections to the All Progressives Congress (APC) by some chieftains of prominent political parties is largely driven by political survival rather than ideology or conviction.

Ogene, representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency in Anambra State, made these remarks on Friday in an interview with Daily Trust, amid growing concerns from political analysts and civil society groups over the weakening of opposition parties.

Ogene’s comment was in reaction to the high-profile defections, including those of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC. Osun State PDP lawmaker, Wole Oke, also defected earlier in the week.

It would be recalled that former Vice President Namadi Sambo’s ex-spokesman, Umar Sani, had earlier accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of fostering a one-party state through sustained defections to the ruling party.

Ogene stressed the need for a constitutional amendment to address the trend, arguing that current laws offer little deterrence against political cross-carpeting.

“What we’ll probably do is firm up the laws. The constitutional review process is ongoing. The only drawback is that those who believe the current system benefits them may resist progressive reforms,” he said.

He maintained that sustained advocacy would gradually build public awareness and support for reform, even if immediate change is not achieved.

“The more we speak about it, the more it gets into public consciousness. Even if we don’t get it right now, I am confident that in the coming years, some victories will be won and our democracy will continue to grow,” Ogene concluded.

