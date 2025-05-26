Defections, Tinubu’s Endorsement, And 2027 Elections

Share

“When the debate is lost, slander becomes the loser’s tool.”

It looks like the Greek philosopher Socrates had Nigeria in mind when he made the statement above. How does one rationalise a situation where notable opposition figures choose the rather pathetic path of self-immolation instead of putting their political camps in order, strengthening their ranks, and presenting actionable alternative ideas to the people?

These opposition figures have made a mountain out of a molehill. They are crying foul over the gale of defections to the governing All Progressives Congress and lamenting the so-called trend toward a one-party state.

Recently, Delta State governor, a former presidential running mate, several senators and House of Representatives members, entire state cabinet and House of Assembly members, and many other chieftains in the opposition camp defected from their various political parties to the APC. More party chieftains, including at least two serving governors and a former Peoples Democratic Party governor from the northwest region, are expected to join the APC soon.

One of the serving governors that is set to cross over to APC is the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno. Last Thursday, during the state’s Executive Council Meeting, Governor Eno declared that it was no longer news that he had decided to defect to APC, saying: “Anybody who claims he is not aware of my intention to leave PDP is still living in the 18th Century.”

The governor also directed his commissioners and political appointees to move with him to APC as Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his appointees and lawmakers sensationally did. The Akwa Ibom State governor added he had long admired President Tinubu from a distance and would want to align with him in APC. Defections have now become a raging issue in our politics.

This gale of defections into APC could be primarily attributed to two factors, notably the appalling state of the major opposition parties and the performance of President Bola Tinubu in just two years in office. The major parties like the PDP, Labour Party and even the Kano-based New Nigerian Peoples Party have been torn apart by internal acrimony and factional crisis.

Several leaders of the parties are laying claims to the same leadership positions, fighting and struggling, and dragging their parties in the mud such that their centres can no longer hold. Some of the chieftains and members of these parties now seek accommodation in the governing party.

It is unlikely we would be witnessing the kind of mass exodus to the governing party that we see if the key policies and initiatives of the President Tinubu administration, particularly the removal of the fuel subsidy and abolition of multiple exchange rates, which created initial bump, are not delivering favourable outcomes.

Even though the key presidential candidates in 2023 all agreed the two policies had become imperative to salvage the economy, the story would have been markedly different for the APC today if the policies were not yielding good fruits.

In his leadership of the country, President Tinubu had demonstrated rare courage and boldness in making those decisions from which his predecessors shied away.

The president and his party are certainly reaping from the current positive political and economic trajectories. Importantly, however, the recent defections are a natural realignment of politicians, common in our democratic evolution.

We do not have to dig too far. I have stated this position elsewhere. It bears restating. In 1999, at the rebirth of democracy and the present political dispensation, the PDP won 21 governorship seats, the defunct All Peoples Party got nine, and the Alliance for Democracy six governors.

By 2003, the rampaging PDP machine had “snatched” a total of 28 governors, leaving the ANPP with seven governors, while the AD had just one governor to its name – Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as he then was. He had survived President Obasanjo’s onslaught on the South-west. 2007 was the era of President Obasanjo’s do-or-die politics.

The PDP somehow still had 28 governors. Under the PDP’s watch, things even went bizarre. Elections became a bazaar. The party organised a sham election everyone dubbed the worst in our electoral history. The late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, who won the 2007 presidential poll, admitted it was massively rigged.

Share