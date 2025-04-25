Defections: PDP Remains Intact Under Makinde – Olajide

Share

As defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) continue in some parts of the country, Adedeji Dhikrullahi Stanley Olajide, member representing Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West federal constituency of Oyo State, has assured loyalists that the PDP remains unshaken and well-positioned as Nigeria’s credible political alternative.

Speaking to party leaders from Ward 11 of Ibadan South-West Local Government Area at his Adeoyo residence on Friday, the two-term federal lawmaker and Chairman of the House Committee on Digital, Information Communication Technology and Cybersecurity, called for calm and unity among party members amid what he described as strategic political realignments.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Tolu Mustapha, Olajide described recent defections from the PDP as “tactical victories” for the party, suggesting that the internal displacement these moves will cause within the APC will ultimately benefit the PDP.

“Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s defection to the APC is a political catalyst. His entry will naturally displace some entrenched interests within the APC, prompting many to seek refuge back in the PDP — their natural political home,” Olajide stated.

According to him, many gubernatorial hopefuls and power blocs within the APC will feel threatened by such high-profile defections, creating space for the PDP to absorb aggrieved individuals and strengthen its base.

“This is a win-win situation. While the APC may celebrate on the surface, the realignment will destabilize internal equations. The PDP is prepared to harness the fallout positively,” he noted.

Olajide further emphasized that political maneuvering is common as elections approach and urged PDP members not to be distracted by the current wave of defections, describing it as part of the wider political “transfer window” that opens ahead of general elections.

On the situation in Oyo State, the lawmaker gave firm assurances that the state PDP under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde remains strong, cohesive, and expanding.

“Oyo State PDP is not only intact but poised for more victories. Governor Makinde’s inclusive leadership has strengthened our party’s foundations. We are not losing members; in fact, we’re gaining from the opposition,” Olajide declared.

He reiterated that the achievements of the Makinde-led administration in governance and party politics over the past six years have earned the trust of the people and secured the loyalty of party stakeholders.

“We’ve not lost a single member to the opposition in Oyo State, and we do not intend to. The PDP remains the party of the people in this state — grounded, growing, and ready for the next election,” he concluded.

