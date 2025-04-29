Defections: PDP NWC Holds Emergency Meeting

Share

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday held an emergency meeting at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting, currently being held behind closed doors comes amid the storm of defections sweeping through the strongholds of the opposition party as well as the internal crisis that has plagued the PDP.

It would be recalled that Last week, PDP’s former vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, and the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also, the Deputy Governor, Monday Onyeme, state commissioners, local government chairmen, and the state’s grassroots machinery all moved en bloc to the APC after a closed-door meeting in Asaba.

