Defections: PDP Moves To Stem The Tide

…holds crucial meetings with govs, ex-govs

Onyekachi Eze

ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called for a meeting of its governors and former governors to solve many challenges facing the party.

The meeting, which is holding on Sunday at Bauchi State Governors’ Lodge Abuja, according to sources, will discuss the increasing defection of party members to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP had lost many of prominent members to the APC, including Delta State governor Sheriff Oborevwori, members of the state House of Assembly, the party’s vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, and a number of National Assembly members.

Akwa Ibom State governor, Eno Umoh has also hinted that he could soon leave the party.

A party source who spoke to Saturday Telegraph on condition of anonymity, said the meeting is called to resolve the lingering crisis in the PDP, which he believes, is the cause of the defections.

Said the source, “An invitation was extended to (Nyesom) Wike, even though he is a former governor, but he is key to resolving this crisis.”

He disclosed that the meeting will focus on the protracted national Secretaryship position, which according to him, is threatening the chances of PDP fielding a candidate in the November 8 Anambra State governorship election.

According to him, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has refused to recognise any letter from the PDP that is not signed by Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

PDP governors, who met in Ibadan, Oyo State on April 15, had appointed the Deputy National Secretary Setonji Koshoedo as acting National Secretary.

But the source said this did go down well with INEC, which still recognises Anyanwu as PDP National Secretary.

“This is causing problems for the party because the appointment did not follow due process; the governors’ forum is not an organ of the party.

“Even the National Legal Adviser told them that the appointment is not proper.

“The thing is also threatening the NEC meeting because the party is supposed to give INEC 21-day notice.

“There is also the issue of Anambra governorship election. If the National Secretary did not sign the form, INEC will not accept the nomination.

“I know they have been begging Anyanwu to sign the letters but he refused,” he disclosed.

Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 mandates political parties to give the INEC at least 21-day notice before holding any convention, congress, conference, or meeting, including NEC meetings.

This notice period is mandatory for meetings aimed at electing executive committee members or other governing bodies.

PDP is proposing to adopt Sunday Ude-Okoye as national secretary at the May 27 NEC meeting.

The source further disclosed that one of the PDP governors had called the INEC Chairman but he maintained that the party should follow due process to effect a change in its leadership.

According to him, the involvement of Wike is to prevail on Anyanwu to sign the letters.

“We know the governors don’t have any issue with Anyanwu but because he is close to Wike.

“That is why he keeps on saying that he (Anyanwu) is fighting a proxy war,” he added.

PDP is proposing to hold its elective national convention in August.

