Defections: PDP Banks On Wednesday’s NEC To Rebound

With the gale of defections that hit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in recent time, the party’s only hope for survival now rests on National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled this week.

The PDP has lost most its members to the newly adopted coalition platform, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) since its unveiling early this month.

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who resigned from the party last week, said it was “due to the current trajectory the party has taken, which I believe diverges from the foundational principles we stood for,” and “the irreconcilable differences that have emerged.”

Some other party members who left, also cited the same reason.

PDP had been dogged with leadership crisis since after the 2023 general elections, which many believed has been holding it down from performing its opposition role to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) effectively.

But the acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, is confident that the NEC meeting, which is scheduled for July 23, would resolve the problems facing the party.

He disclosed after the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) meeting on July 2, that the NEC meeting would hold as scheduled.

Said Damagum; “We have sat down to discuss all thorny issues and trashed it out. We know our problems and we solved it within ourselves.”

That NWC meeting was attended by the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, after his reinstatement by the 100th NEC meeting held on June 30.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had refused to honour the notice of the meeting because the letter was signed only by the National Chairman, against the usual tradition where both National Chairman and National Secretary sign such letters.

The commission should also be given a 21-day notice to the date fixed for the meeting.

A PDP source told Sunday Telegraph that the party has complied with “every law, whether it is the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as ended), or the Electoral Act.

“As a matter of fact, I don’t see any reason INEC can give this time to reject the notice for our NEC meeting.

“But mind you, it is not mandatory that INEC must be at the meeting because it is only if we are conducting primary election or congresses or convention that will require INEC’s presence.

“NEC meeting is one of the statutory meetings of the party, the other one is NWC meeting.”

It was gathered that the party’s letter to INEC was sent immediately after the July 2 NWC meeting, which is 21 days to the July 23 date fixed for the NEC meeting, and the letter was jointly signed by Damagum and Anyanwu.

The meeting is expected to paper the cracks in the party, notably the issue of National Secretaryship position, which has been the bone of contention.

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, had threatened that the South East geopolitical zone may reconsider its support to the PDP if its preferred candidate for the position, Sunday Ude-Okoye, was not considered.

Already, the North Central that had been agitating to be allowed to serve out Dr. Iyorchia Ayu’s tenure as National Chairman, has pitched its tent with the ADC. Former President of the Senate, David Mark (from Benue State), is ADC’s interim National Chairman while former Minister of Sports, Bolaji Abdullahi (from Kwara), is interim National Publicity Secretary.

Damagum however believes that those who left would return to the PDP.

The July 23 NEC meeting will also discuss how to reposition the party for the 2027 general elections, including the proposed August national convention, which will hold in Kano State.